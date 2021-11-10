Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Shares Gap Up to $70.29

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.29, but opened at $74.00. Black Knight shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 2,950 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

