BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BHK opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

