BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.