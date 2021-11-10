BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

MUA stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

