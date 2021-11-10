BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

