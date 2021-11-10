BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:MIY opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

