Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.32

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $16.90. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 23,259 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

