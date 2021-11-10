Blackstone Inc Acquires New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.