Blackstone Inc Acquires New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.
XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
