Blackstone Inc Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $3,890,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

