Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Up 10%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 11,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,224,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

