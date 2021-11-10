BLAST (BLAST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $30,870.42 and $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005097 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008263 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

