Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.20

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $265,995.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

