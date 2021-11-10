Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 32,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,473,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,995 shares of company stock valued at $551,606 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

