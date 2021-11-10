Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,966. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.27.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.