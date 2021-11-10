Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,966. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
