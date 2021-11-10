Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 74,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,592. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Apron stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blue Apron worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

