Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,523 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,647 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

