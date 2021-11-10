Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 63,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,175,000 after buying an additional 252,029 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 102.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 67,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SLM by 96,704.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

