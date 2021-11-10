Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

