BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.