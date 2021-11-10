BMO Capital Markets Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.97.

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

