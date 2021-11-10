BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BHC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

BHC opened at $27.54 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

