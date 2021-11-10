Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 304,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,567. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 5,729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
