Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 304,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,567. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 5,729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

