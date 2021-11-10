Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSM opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.