Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,299 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTGN. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $449.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

