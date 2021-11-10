Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,353 shares of the software’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,236 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,392,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,691 shares of company stock worth $32,950,230 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.