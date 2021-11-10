Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $392,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.