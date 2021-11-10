Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,251 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.