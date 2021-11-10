Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 80,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

