Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,080 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of MRK stock remained flat at $$82.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 92,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,535,353. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

