Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

