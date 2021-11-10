Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

