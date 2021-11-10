Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $110,687,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Danaher by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $300.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,127. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.62 and a 200-day moving average of $288.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

