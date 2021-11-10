Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 387.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,672 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,640. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

