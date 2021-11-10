Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,515,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

A stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.16. 3,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

