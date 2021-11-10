Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.80% of Boston Omaha worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.