Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 512,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,043,557. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

