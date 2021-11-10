Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,100 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

GBF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.88. 7,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,314. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $126.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

