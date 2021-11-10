Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,398. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

