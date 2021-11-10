Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. 114,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,111. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

