Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $12.71 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.59. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,053. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

