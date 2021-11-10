Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 529 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

