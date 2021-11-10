Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 220,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,935. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

