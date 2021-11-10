BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Issues Earnings Results

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%.

BPMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

