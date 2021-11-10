BP’s (BP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of BP opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

