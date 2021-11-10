Bradley Blum Sells 2,800 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WWE traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 616,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

