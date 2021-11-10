Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.36 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.96.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.