Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.36 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.96.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

