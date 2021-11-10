Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -250.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

