Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $16.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,541.17. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,481.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,424.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,732. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

