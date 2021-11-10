Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 119 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 351,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.42. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,755. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.18 and a 1 year high of $259.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $240.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

