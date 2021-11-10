Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 22,800 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.40% of Unitil worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 72.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.